Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $223,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $708.43 million, a P/E ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.