Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.91 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 138.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock worth $13,855,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

