Legal & General Group Plc Sells 148 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $101.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

