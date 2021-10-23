Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $40,492,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

