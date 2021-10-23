LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Lowered to $190.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.92. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $133.08 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

