LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) PT Lowered to $190.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
LHCG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.17.
Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.92. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $133.08 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
