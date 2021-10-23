Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.15. 1,214,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day moving average of $298.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

