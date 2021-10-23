Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$92.00.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$94.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$94.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.6240643 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

