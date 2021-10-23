Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00071833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00105402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,308.06 or 1.00370729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.63 or 0.06719904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022024 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.