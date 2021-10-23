Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Gap Up to $45.89

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $47.17. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 433 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,482,000 after buying an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 405.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

