Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Gap Up to $45.89

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $47.17. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 433 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LORL)
Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.