L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LRLCY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $95.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

