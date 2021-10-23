LPL Financial LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,024 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of MP Materials worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 202.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 127.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after buying an additional 615,536 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $36.51 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.95 and a beta of 4.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

