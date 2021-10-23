LTO Network (LTO) Hits Market Cap of $81.79 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, LTO Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $81.79 million and $7.12 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LTO Network is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,245,147 coins and its circulating supply is 293,190,214 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is www.ltonetwork.com. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

