Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Luxfer has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.150-$1.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.15-$1.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $21.09 on Friday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

