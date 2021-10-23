Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $339,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 881.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,431,000 after purchasing an additional 878,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $41,890,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $141,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,118,752 shares of company stock worth $2,204,969,975 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $213.83 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average is $172.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion and a PE ratio of -28.94.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

