Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $420,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 30.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $306.62 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.