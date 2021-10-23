Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $447,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

ROST opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

