Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $587,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.57 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.35.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

