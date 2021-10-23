Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $407,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $3,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,757 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,044,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $159.88 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.26.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

