Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $522,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after buying an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,492,000 after buying an additional 67,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

