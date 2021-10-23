Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 33,065 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $83,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

