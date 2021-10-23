Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $81.35 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2,526.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $81,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $293,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $26,164,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.20.

Shares of SNA opened at $210.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

