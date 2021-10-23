MACRO Consulting Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.9% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $121.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

