MACRO Consulting Group Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

