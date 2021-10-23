Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.53

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.53 and traded as high as C$9.54. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 157,197 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.72 million and a P/E ratio of 42.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.53.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.05 million. Analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$622,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,880.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

