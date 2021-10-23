Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.71.

TSE MFC opened at C$25.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$17.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.10.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$228,039.22. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

