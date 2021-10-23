Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at National Bankshares

National Bankshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.42.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$3.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.