Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

