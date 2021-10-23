Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $307,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after buying an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $62,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

