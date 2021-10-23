Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $25.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Marqeta stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

