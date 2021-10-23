Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,747,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,002 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $808,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 274,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

