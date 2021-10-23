Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.44 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $102.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

