Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,688 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $11,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAAC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

