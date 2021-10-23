Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,187 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KWR. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 15.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

Shares of KWR opened at $234.14 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

