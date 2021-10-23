Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE:M opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

