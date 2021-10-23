Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marshalls presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

MSLH opened at GBX 723 ($9.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 735.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 609.78 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($11.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($25,672.85). Also, insider Justin Lockwood bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of £37,250 ($48,667.36). Insiders have bought a total of 7,539 shares of company stock worth $5,720,387 in the last three months.

Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

