Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.27. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

DOOR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. 96,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,771. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Masonite International has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.