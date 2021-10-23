Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $188,455.73

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $188,455.73 and approximately $46,326.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.52 or 0.06729590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00090946 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

