Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,155,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 97,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,541,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.39 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

