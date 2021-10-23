Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $24.43 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 3.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

