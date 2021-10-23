Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

