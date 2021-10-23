Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.