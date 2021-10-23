Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 134.4% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 140,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $148.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

