M&G (LON:MNG) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of M&G to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 198.35 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. M&G’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

In related news, insider John W. Foley purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

