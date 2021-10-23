MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

MGEE stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

