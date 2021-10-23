MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 55.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 988.2% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 66.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,011 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

