Michael I. Mccabe Sells 13,168 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 13,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $570,832.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $44.64 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.31.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

