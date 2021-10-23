Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MBH opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £116.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.25. Michelmersh Brick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Paula Hay Plumb purchased 17,300 shares of Michelmersh Brick stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

