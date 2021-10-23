MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.40. 56,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 103,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. MJ had a return on equity of 137.87% and a net margin of 525.43%.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

