MML Investors Services LLC Sells 136 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,469.75 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $985.05 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,502.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,397.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

