Monavale (MONA) Market Cap Tops $3.51 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $393.96 or 0.00642963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $36,706.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00321134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,883 coins and its circulating supply is 8,917 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.